Pakistan moved within touching distance of victory in the second Test against West Indies after Sajid Khan produced a superb four-wicket spell following Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 that handed the visitors a valuable first-innings lead at Queen's Park Oval on Tuesday.

At stumps on Day 3, West Indies were reeling at 103/6 in 40.5 overs, holding a slender 60-run lead, with Justin Greaves unbeaten on one.

After conceding a first-innings deficit of 43 runs, West Indies began their second innings positively as openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kavem Hodge added 40 runs at a brisk pace.

Pakistan broke through in the 10th over when Sajid Khan trapped Chanderpaul lbw after the left-hander had scored 17.

Amir Jangoo then joined Hodge for a 22-run partnership before Sajid struck again, clean bowling the batter for 13 off 23 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Hodge resists before Pakistan strike again

Kavem Hodge continued to anchor the innings and shared a 12-run stand with captain Roston Chase before Ali Usman dismissed him lbw.

Hodge top-scored for West Indies with a patient 34 from 71 balls, including five fours.

His dismissal brought Shai Hope to the crease, and the wicketkeeper-batter added a cautious 25 runs with Chase before Sajid removed Hope for 15 during the closing stages of the day.

Late wickets put Pakistan in command

With West Indies on 99/4, the hosts sent in nightwatchman Jayden Seales, but the move failed immediately.

Seales survived only one delivery before Sajid trapped him lbw in the following over.

Ali Usman then provided Pakistan with another massive breakthrough on the final ball of the day by taking a sharp caught-and-bowled chance to dismiss captain Roston Chase, who made a careful 17 from 45 deliveries.

Sajid finished the day with outstanding figures of 4/32 in 12 overs, while Ali Usman claimed 2/29 in 16.5 overs.

Abdullah Shafique's marathon century powers Pakistan

Earlier in the day, returning opener Abdullah Shafique produced one of the finest innings of his Test career, remaining unbeaten on 160 as Pakistan were bowled out for 387, securing a crucial 43-run first-innings lead.

Pakistan resumed after lunch on 333/6 with Shafique and Sajid Khan at the crease and added another 54 runs before losing their remaining four wickets.

Shafique and Sajid frustrated the West Indies bowlers by extending their seventh-wicket partnership to 59 runs before Jayden Seales finally broke the stand by dismissing Sajid.

The all-rounder contributed a valuable 30 from 72 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

Warrican wraps up Pakistan innings

Following Sajid's dismissal, Shafique added another 17 runs alongside Ali Usman for the eighth wicket.

Usman scored 10 from 21 balls before falling to left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in the 115th over.

Warrican then completed an outstanding spell by dismissing Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Ali for ducks in the same over to bring Pakistan's innings to an end.

Shafique remained unbeaten on a magnificent 160 off 323 deliveries, striking 15 fours and three sixes.

Warrican led the West Indies bowling attack with superb figures of 6/112 in 46 overs, while Shamar Joseph claimed two wickets and Jayden Seales picked up one.

Pakistan recover after middle-order collapse

Earlier during the morning session, Pakistan suffered a brief collapse despite beginning the day in a strong position.

The visitors resumed on 266/2 with captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique at the crease. The pair added another 25 runs before a mix-up between the two batters resulted in Babar's run-out following a direct hit from Brandon King.

The Pakistan captain departed after an impressive 88 off 147 balls, which included 10 fours and one six.

Pakistan's innings then stumbled as debutant Awais Zafar managed just one run before falling to Warrican.

Only six deliveries later, Salman Ali Agha was also dismissed for one by Shamar Joseph, reducing Pakistan to 286/5.

Following the twin setbacks, Mohammad Rizwan joined Shafique and helped Pakistan cross the 300-run mark with a 25-run partnership.

Rizwan made 18 before Warrican clean bowled him, leaving Shafique to rebuild the innings with the lower order and guide Pakistan to a valuable first-innings advantage.

Pakistan close in on series-defining victory

With a 43-run first-innings lead already secured and West Indies six wickets down in their second innings, Pakistan head into the fourth day firmly in control of the second Test.

The visitors now need only four more wickets to leave themselves a manageable target and complete a dominant performance in Port of Spain.