Microsoft has denied viral claims that Windows 11 secretly monitors users and sends data to the company every 15 minutes, saying the feature at the center of the controversy only collects local performance information unless users explicitly choose to share diagnostic data.

The claims focused on a background service called Windows Health and Optimized Experiences (whesvc), which has been included in Windows 11 since 2025. Social media posts alleged the service automatically tracked system information, including CPU usage, temperatures and battery status, before transmitting it to Microsoft at regular intervals.

Data stays on the device by default





Responding to the allegations, Microsoft's Deputy Technical Director Scott Hanselman said the service is part of Windows' built-in diagnostics system and is intended to help identify performance issues, such as when the operating system detects slowdowns.

According to Microsoft, the information collected by the service remains stored on the user's device by default and is only sent to the company if the user has enabled optional diagnostic data in Windows privacy settings.

The company stressed that users remain in control of whether this optional information is shared.

Microsoft promises clearer explanation





Hanselman acknowledged that the current description of the Windows Health and Optimized Experiences service is not sufficiently clear for users.

He said Microsoft plans to update the service's description in a future release to better explain its purpose and how it handles diagnostic information.

Privacy concerns remain in focus





The claims gained widespread attention amid ongoing concerns about Microsoft's privacy practices following the launch of the Windows Recall feature.

Recall drew criticism because it captures screenshots to help users search and retrieve previous activity. Microsoft has maintained that Recall stores its data locally by default and requires user consent for additional features, but the rollout sparked renewed debate over transparency and data collection.

Microsoft said the latest controversy underscores the importance of clearly communicating how background services operate and reiterated that optional diagnostic data is only shared when users choose to enable it.