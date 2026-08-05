An increasing number of young men are opting for vasectomies, with new NHS data showing a rise in permanent male contraception procedures, prompting health experts to emphasise the importance of making a well-informed, long-term decision.

According to NHS England, 26,385 vasectomies were carried out in hospitals and clinics during the 2024–25 financial year, marking an increase of nearly 16% compared with the previous year.

Although the procedure remains most common among men aged 35 to 39, official figures show that nearly 950 men under the age of 30 also underwent vasectomies during the same period.

What is a vasectomy?





A vasectomy is a permanent form of male contraception in which the vas deferens—the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles—are cut or sealed. This prevents sperm from entering semen, making pregnancy highly unlikely.

The operation is typically performed under local anaesthetic, takes only a few minutes and is considered a safe and highly effective contraceptive method.

Why younger men are choosing the procedure





For some men, the decision follows difficult personal experiences.

Alex West, from the UK, chose to undergo a vasectomy before turning 30 after he and his wife experienced traumatic childbirth and later decided their family was complete with two children.

He said he wanted to share responsibility for contraception rather than leaving it entirely to his wife.

West said NHS doctors initially advised him to wait until he was 30, explaining that younger men are statistically more likely to regret permanent sterilisation if their circumstances change later in life.

He eventually underwent the procedure in May 2024 and described the experience as quick and nearly painless.

In the United States, 25-year-old Sam Knight also chose a vasectomy after deciding he never wanted children. Following an unintended pregnancy with a former partner that ended in abortion, he sought a permanent contraceptive solution.

Knight said doctors carefully questioned his decision before approving the procedure to ensure he understood its lifelong implications.

Doctors emphasise informed decisions





Dr Sarah Salkeld, Medical Director at MSI Reproductive Choices, said vasectomy is a safe and effective option but should only be chosen after careful counselling and consideration.

She said clinics ensure patients fully understand the procedure, including its permanence and the possibility that personal circumstances may change over time.

Although reversal surgery is available in some cases, doctors stress that it cannot guarantee restored fertility. In the UK, reversal procedures are not routinely funded by the NHS and are subject to strict eligibility requirements.

For that reason, health professionals advise patients to regard a vasectomy as a permanent method of contraception.

Extra scrutiny for younger patients





Medical experts say younger men often undergo more detailed assessments before being approved for a vasectomy because they are statistically more likely to reconsider their views on parenthood later in life.

Doctors assess whether patients fully understand the long-term consequences and whether temporary emotional circumstances are influencing their decision.

Alternative contraception





The NHS advises men who are uncertain about permanent contraception to consider reversible methods, including:

Condoms.

Fertility awareness and family planning methods with a partner.

Experts' advice





Health professionals say no single contraceptive method is suitable for everyone. They recommend discussing family plans, personal circumstances and long-term goals with healthcare providers and partners before deciding on permanent sterilisation.

While vasectomy remains one of the most effective forms of contraception, experts emphasise it should be viewed as a lifelong decision rather than one that can easily be reversed.