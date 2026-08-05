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Qatar reports progress in efforts to end US-Iran warTrump says US-Iran talks make progress on Hormuz reopeningPakistan, US reaffirm stronger counterterrorism cooperation in fourth dialoguePakistan renews unwavering support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal KashmirIran agrees to reopen Strait of Hormuz under regional supervisionKashmir Exploitation Day to be observed across Pakistan todayShafique’s unbeaten 160 gives Pakistan 43-run lead against West IndiesPetrol price drops by Rs3.39 per litre, diesel by Rs4.07PM Shehbaz expected to visit Saudi Arabia on Aug 8 for key meetingsPolice recover key data from Mir Raza’s smartwatch

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Trump says US-Iran talks near Hormuz breakthrough | SAMAA TV