Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding counterterrorism cooperation during the fourth round of bilateral counterterrorism dialogue, with both countries agreeing to strengthen joint efforts against regional and global terrorist threats.

The meeting concluded with a joint declaration emphasizing continued collaboration to combat terrorism, improve border security and promote lasting peace and stability across the region.

The fourth round of the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue was held in Washington, where officials from both countries reviewed the evolving security landscape and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation against terrorism.

According to a joint declaration issued by the US Department of State, the talks focused on developing a coordinated strategy to address shared security challenges and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Joint strategy to tackle terrorism

During the dialogue, Pakistani and US officials held detailed discussions on adopting a joint strategy to counter terrorism and prevent the expansion of extremist networks.

The two sides also explored practical measures to improve border security, strengthen intelligence coordination and disrupt terrorist networks operating in the region.

The joint declaration said Pakistan and the United States reiterated their shared commitment to fighting internationally recognized terrorist organizations and agreed to further deepen counterterrorism cooperation.

Both countries expressed their determination to continue coordinated efforts against ISIS, ISIS-Khorasan (ISKP), Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The dialogue reaffirmed that sustained cooperation against these terrorist organizations remains a key pillar of the Pakistan-US security partnership.

Focus on regional peace and stability

The joint declaration stressed that Pakistan and the United States remain committed to working together for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Both sides agreed that continued cooperation on counterterrorism, border management and dismantling terrorist networks would contribute to improving regional security and addressing common threats.

The statement underscored the importance of maintaining close coordination as both countries seek to strengthen their long-standing partnership in tackling terrorism and promoting regional stability.

The outcomes of the fourth round of talks were announced in a joint declaration released by the US Department of State.

The statement reaffirmed the shared resolve of Pakistan and the United States to expand counterterrorism cooperation, pursue coordinated action against terrorist organizations and continue working together to advance regional peace, stability and prosperity.