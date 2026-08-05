Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has ruled out the possibility of the federal government's collapse or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) withdrawing from the ruling coalition, saying the government remains stable and will complete its constitutional tenure.

The senior PML-N leader also criticized PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statements on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, while reiterating his party's stance on the creation of new provinces.

Speaking exclusivelt to Samaa TV on the country's political situation, Chaudhry dismissed speculation about the federal government's future. He said the government is functioning effectively and there are no circumstances that suggest its collapse.

"The government's departure may be someone's wish, but it is not the reality," he said.

According to Chaudhry, there is no conflict within the federation that would justify the PPP leaving the coalition despite political competition between the parties in elections.

"Even though political parties contest elections against one another, there is no division at the centre," he said.

PML-N rejects Bilawal Bhutto's criticism

The federal minister also responded to recent remarks by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the Azad Kashmir elections.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry alleged that the PPP leadership was attempting to create controversy around what he described as transparent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that the PPP's leadership in Azad Kashmir was misguiding Bilawal Bhutto and accused the PPP chairman of politicizing the election process.

According to the minister, Bilawal Bhutto is "pouring gasoline on the fire" by making the transparent elections controversial for political purposes.

'Making AJK elections controversial harms Kashmir cause'

The parliamentary affairs minister said questioning the transparency of the Azad Kashmir elections amounts to an injustice to both Pakistan and the Kashmir cause.

He argued that such statements could negatively affect the political environment at a time when unity is needed.

"This behaviour is not good for Kashmir in the coming circumstances," Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said.

He further maintained that polluting the political atmosphere serves neither Pakistan's national interest nor the interests of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PML-N open to new provinces

Commenting on proposals regarding the creation of new provinces, Tariq Fazal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never opposed the establishment of new administrative units.

However, he stressed that the issue is not limited to any one political party or province and must be addressed through a constitutional and political process.

The minister said new administrative units can only be created through political consultation and consensus among stakeholders. He added that if political parties collectively believe there is a need to create new provinces, discussions on the matter can move forward.

Govt rejects speculation over coalition future

The minister's remarks come amid political speculation regarding the stability of the federal coalition and the future of relations between the PML-N and the PPP.

By rejecting reports of a possible split and reaffirming the government's commitment to completing its constitutional tenure, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry sought to dispel uncertainty surrounding the coalition while defending the government's position on the Azad Kashmir elections and broader constitutional issues.