The Ministry of Finance has issued a clarification regarding the revision of basic salaries and ad hoc relief allowances for federal government employees, confirming that the ad hoc relief allowances for 2023 and 2024 will remain frozen at their current levels until further orders.

The clarification has been issued through an official office memorandum on the revision of basic salaries and allowances for civil government employees.

The Ministry of Finance released the office memorandum to clarify the determination of ad hoc relief allowances and the revised salary structure for federal government employees.

According to the memorandum, two ad hoc relief allowances already granted to federal employees have been frozen, and their rates have now been formally notified for both existing and newly recruited employees.

Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2023 to remain frozen

The ministry stated that the Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2023 will continue to remain frozen at the level applicable on June 30, 2023.

The allowance will not increase further and will remain payable at the same rate until further orders.

The memorandum also clarified that newly appointed employees will receive the 2023 allowance on the basis of the Basic Pay Scale 2022.

Under the notified rates:

Employees in Grades 1 to 16 will continue to receive 35% of their basic salary as Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2023.

Employees in Grades 17 to 22 will continue to receive 30% of their basic salary.

Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2024 also frozen

The Ministry of Finance also confirmed that the Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2024 will remain frozen at the level applicable on June 30, 2026.

Government employees will continue receiving the allowance on the basis of the Basic Pay Scale 2022, while employees recruited from July 1, 2026, will receive the allowance in accordance with the Basic Pay Scale 2024.

According to the memorandum:

Employees in Grades 1 to 16 will receive 25% of their basic salary as Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2024.

Employees in Grades 17 to 22 will receive 20% of their basic salary.

The ministry emphasized that these rates will remain frozen until further orders.

Special salaries and allowances

The office memorandum further states that special salaries and related allowances will also remain frozen at the level applicable on June 30, 2026.

The clarification aims to remove ambiguity regarding the calculation of allowances following the latest revision in federal government pay scales and to ensure uniform implementation across government departments.