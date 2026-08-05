The federal government is set to introduce a major change to the payment system for the Hajj 2027 government scheme by designating Habib Bank Limited (HBL) as the sole bank for collecting pilgrimage expenses.

According to sources, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is expected to sign a formal agreement with Habib Bank soon, after which the bank will handle all financial transactions related to the government Hajj scheme.

Under the new arrangement, intending pilgrims will be able to deposit Hajj expenses either online from their homes or through any Habib Bank branch, eliminating the need to visit multiple designated banks.

Single-bank system





Previously, Hajj payments were collected through 14 banks. However, sources said Habib Bank was selected after several financial institutions expressed interest, with its nationwide branch network, digital banking services and operational capacity cited as key factors behind the decision.

The move is aimed at streamlining the payment process and improving convenience for pilgrims.

Applications expected from mid-August





Sources said applications for the government Hajj scheme are expected to open in mid-August, while the Ministry of Religious Affairs is likely to announce the complete Hajj schedule in the coming days.

Hajj quota





According to the information provided, Pakistan's Hajj quota for 2027 has been allocated between the government and private schemes.

Editor's note: The source material contains conflicting quota figures. It mentions a total quota of 179,210 in one section and 189,210 in another. It also states that 60% of the quota is reserved for the government scheme and 40% for the private scheme, but the numerical breakdown provided does not correspond to either total. These figures should be verified with the Ministry of Religious Affairs before publication.