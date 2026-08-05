The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of possible urban flooding and rising water levels in rivers, streams and hill torrents as monsoon rains continue across the country.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal chaired a video-link meeting to review the current monsoon situation, river flows and preparedness for possible flooding. The federal ministers, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and the representatives of relevant departments attended the meeting.

The 11th meeting of the Emergency Response Committee was held at the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), where officials reviewed the nationwide monsoon situation, river flows and measures to deal with any flood emergency.

Rain expected in upper parts of country

The meeting was informed that expected rainfall in the upper parts of the country during August could lead to a significant rise in water levels in rivers, streams and hill torrents.

The NDMA warned of possible urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, along with increased flows in hill torrents.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik also briefed participants on the recent visit of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to the NEOC. During the visit, the Field Marshal praised the authority's modern early warning systems and technology-based disaster management capabilities.

The NDMA advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.