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NA session summoned for Aug 17 after AJK election schedule changePakistan, Denmark sign MoU for strategic energy cooperationPakistan, Iran push to achieve $10bn bilateral trade targetSherry Rehman calls for end to state violence in occupied KashmirDraft Hormuz proposal could give Iran greater oversight of Gulf shippingMohamed Salah agrees deal with Turkish club TrabzonsporNDMA warns of urban flooding, rising water levelsDar urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestine's freedomSaudi FM urges world to stop Israeli actions in occupied JerusalemChina retaliates against US with sanctions, drone export curbs

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Draft Hormuz proposal could give Iran greater oversight of Gulf shipping | SAMAA TV