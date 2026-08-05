Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called on Muslim countries to work together to secure the freedom of Palestine.

Speaking on the sidelines of Ministerial Meetings on Palestine, Dar said Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds as its capital.

He said Israel's illegal occupation, settlement activity and attempts to change the status of holy sites were unacceptable and deserved condemnation.

Dar said Pakistan fully supports the initiatives of the Board of Peace and welcomed the ministerial conference on occupied East Jerusalem.

He said Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and described Israeli actions there as a clear violation of international law.

Dar also condemned the intrusion by extremist Israelis into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Expressing concern over Gaza, Dar said the humanitarian situation was worsening, with people facing severe shortages of food and water.

Dar holds key diplomatic meetings with Jordan, Somalia in Amman

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held key diplomatic meetings with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Somalia on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting on Occupied Jerusalem in Amman.

Dar met Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali separately. The meetings focused on bilateral relations, regional developments and stronger cooperation.

During his meeting with Safadi, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the political, defence, economic, educational and cultural sectors.

The two leaders also discussed the worsening situation in the occupied West Bank, recent developments involving Iran and the United States, and the wider situation in the Middle East.

Dar appreciated Jordan's continued support for the Palestinian people. Both ministers stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions and agreed to maintain close coordination at the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other international forums.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Dar and Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali reviewed the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Somalia.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in the political, economic, defence and education sectors, expand engagement in areas of mutual interest and continue close coordination at multilateral forums.