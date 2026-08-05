China on Wednesday announced sanctions against several US companies and tightened export controls on drones and related technologies, escalating trade and technology tensions with Washington ahead of an expected summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump next month.

China's Ministry of Commerce said the measures were introduced in response to recent US actions targeting Chinese companies, describing them as necessary countermeasures.

US firms added to sanctions list





Beijing placed multiple American entities, including a biotechnology company and a resource analytics firm, on its countermeasures list.

According to the ministry, six companies were sanctioned in retaliation for the US decision last week to ban imports from 43 Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses involving Uyghurs and other minority groups.

A seventh company was added following the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) recent ban on imports of new humanoid and quadruped robots, as well as certain power converters, many of which are manufactured in China.

The sanctions prohibit Chinese individuals and organisations from conducting business or cooperating with the listed US companies.

Drone export controls tightened





China also announced stricter export controls on drones, drone components and related technologies destined for the United States.

The move follows previous US restrictions on Chinese-made drones and critical equipment imposed on national security grounds.

In addition, Beijing launched a national security review of imported office equipment using foreign system software and suspended certain factory inspection cooperation with the United States.

China warns of further retaliation





A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Beijing had "no choice but to take necessary countermeasures" in response to recent US restrictions.

The ministry urged Washington to reverse the measures and warned that China would introduce additional countermeasures if further restrictions were imposed on Chinese companies.

Summit preparations continue





The latest exchange of trade measures comes despite ongoing diplomatic engagement between the world's two largest economies.

The two sides have described their objective as maintaining "constructive strategic stability" even as competition intensifies in technology, trade and national security.

Senior US and Chinese economic officials held virtual trade talks last week, while a senior Chinese diplomat visited the United States earlier this month to help prepare for the expected Xi-Trump summit.

The Trump administration has recently expanded restrictions on Chinese companies through import bans, sanctions, tariffs and export controls, including actions targeting shipping firms, artificial intelligence companies and academic institutions.