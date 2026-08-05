Pakistan and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic sector cooperation programme aimed at improving the integration of renewable energy into Pakistan’s national grid.

The Power Division secretary and the Danish envoy signed the agreement in Islamabad. Minister for Energy Awais Leghari also attended the signing ceremony.

The Power Division said the agreement would strengthen government-to-government cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in the energy sector.

It added that Denmark would provide technical support to Pakistan for long-term energy planning.

The Power Division said the agreement would help Pakistan achieve its national climate targets in an effective and cost-efficient manner.