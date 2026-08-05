Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that the human rights and dignity had been violated in occupied Kashmir for decades.

Addressing a seminar held in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day in Islamabad, Sherry Rehman said the Kashmiri people had been forced to live under Indian military occupation for decades.

She said occupied Kashmir had become the world’s largest open prison and stressed that Kashmir was not a property issue but a disputed state recognised by the United Nations.

The PPP leader urged the international community to take notice of alleged illegal demographic changes and ensure protection of the rights of the Kashmiri people.

She said more than 4.2 million non-Kashmiris had been issued domiciles as part of efforts to change the population ratio in the region.

Sherry Rehman said the repeal of Article 370 was not a solution to the issue but an attempt at silent annexation, which had been rejected by the Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community to ensure an immediate halt to state violence in occupied Kashmir and called for a solution in line with United Nations resolutions.

The PPP leader said Pakistan stood with the Kashmiri people at every level.