Education boards across Punjab have announced the position holders for the 2026 matriculation annual examinations, with outstanding performances recorded by students from Pattoki, Rajanpur, Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Layyah.

The Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and DG Khan boards released the names of top achievers ahead of the publication of detailed results. All Danish Schools across Punjab are affiliated with the Lahore Board.

The Lahore board declared Amna Mehboob of Pattoki as the overall topper after she secured 1,192 marks.

Muhammad Qasim of Rajanpur secured the overall second position with 1,191 marks, while Azwa Javed of Lahore claimed the overall third position with 1,190 marks.

Science group toppers under Lahore board

In the science group, Muhammad Qasim of Rajanpur secured the first position with 1,191 marks.

Onkar Singh of Lahore secured the second position, while Muhammad Ayan of Lahore finished third in the science group.

Among male students in the humanities group, Muhammad Abdullah of Nankana Sahib secured the first position. In the female humanities category, Fariba Khan of Lahore claimed the first position.

Sahiwal board records 65.10% pass rate

The Sahiwal board also announced its matriculation examination results and position holders.

According to the board, 84,159 students appeared in the annual examinations, of whom 54,788 passed, resulting in an overall 65.10% pass rate.

The overall first position was jointly secured by Abdullah Nasir and Munsif Bashir, who each obtained 1,191 marks.

Rabita Ramzan secured the second position with 1,190 marks, while Muhammad Muneeb and Aamna Aamir jointly secured the third position with 1,188 marks.

Faisalabad board names top achievers

The Faisalabad board announced Aamna Salahuddin as the overall first position holder after she scored 1,191 marks.

Rameen Fatima secured the second position with 1,190 marks, while Rauf Abdul Ahad claimed the third position.

The board said the detailed results of all remaining students will be uploaded at 10am tomorrow.

Pindi board announces position holders

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has also announced the names of the position holders for the annual matriculation examinations.

According to a spokesperson for the board, Muhammad Manan Ehtesham secured the first position in the board with 1,191 marks. He is a student of a private school in Daultala, Gujar Khan.

Zunaira Tahir secured the second position with 1,180 marks. She is a student of Presentation Convent High School for Girls, Murree.

The third position was secured by Muhammad Fasih Abdullah, who scored 1,178 marks. He is a student of a private school in Talagang.

The board spokesperson added that an award ceremony for the position holders will be held tomorrow.

BISE Sargodha toppers

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the position holders of the examination 2026.

Board Chairman Haider Abbas Gondal officially announced the top position holders during a ceremony.

Nabeel Ahmed Kazmi secured the overall first position with 1,188 marks. Hadiya Fatima and Muhammad jointly secured the overall second position with 1,186 marks.

Muneefah Asif and Ayman Mumtaz jointly secured the overall third position with 1,185 marks.

In the Science Group, Hadiya Fatima secured the first position, while Muneefah Asif and Ayman Mumtaz shared the second position.

Urooj Fatima and Maria Batool jointly secured the third position in the Science Group (Girls).

In the Humanities Group (Boys), Muhammad Farhan secured the first position, while Waleed Sultan and Muhammad Adeel shared the third position.

In the Humanities Group (Girls), Hafiza Manahil Fatima secured the first position, Iqra Asif finished second, and Sara Shahbaz Ali claimed the third position.

Gujranwala board

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has announced the position holders of the matric examination 2026.

Adina Rashid and Siddiqa Almas jointly secured the first position with 1,190 marks out of 1,200. Zain Akram secured the second position with 1,188 marks.

Muhammad Ahmed secured the third position with 1,187 marks.

A formal ceremony to honour the position holders will be held in Sialkot tomorrow. The annual results will also be officially announced during the ceremony.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Layyah students dominate DG Khan board

Students from District Layyah delivered an exceptional performance in the DG Khan board matriculation examinations by securing three overall positions.

Abdullah Saleem of Layyah topped the DG Khan board with 1,191 marks.

Meanwhile, Merab and Joon Abbas, also from Layyah, jointly secured the third overall position after scoring 1,189 marks.

The announcement of position holders highlights strong academic performances across Punjab, with students from multiple districts earning top honours in their respective education boards.

The complete matriculation results will be released by the respective boards according to their announced schedules.