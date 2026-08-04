The Lahore board has announced the launch of a digital result card system for matriculation and intermediate students, replacing traditional result cards with secure online documents.

The new system will come into effect from the annual examinations of 2026.

According to the decision, digital result cards will be issued in PDF format to both regular and private candidates appearing in matric and intermediate examinations.

Regular students will be able to access and download their digital result cards through the online portals of their respective educational institutions.

Private candidates will be able to download their result cards directly from the official online portal of the Lahore Board.

QR codes, security features included

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that the digital result cards will include QR codes and advanced security features to ensure authenticity and prevent misuse.

He added that the digital result cards will have the same legal status as the original printed result cards.

The minister stated that these digital result cards will be accepted for admissions, employment applications, scholarships, verification processes and equivalency purposes.

He directed educational institutions to ensure acceptance of the digital documents for all official and educational requirements without raising objections.

Institutions directed to accept printed digital cards

The education department has instructed institutions that digital result cards may also be printed on 100-gram coloured paper.

Officials emphasized that the digitally generated result cards will remain valid for all academic and official purposes, making the examination system more convenient and secure for students.