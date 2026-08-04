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3 arrested in Sadia Sohail car attack caseCentre plans tax, duty exemption for wheat importsUS has used 'virtually all' of long-range missiles on Iran: SourcesShaheen Afridi returns for Kandy Royals in LPL playoffsMortar shell attack in South Waziristan kills 3, injures 5Abdul Aleem Khan unveils ambitious highway expansion plansPakistan, Iran reaffirm $10bn trade target, push for early FTAIran president says Tehran seeks no escalation in regional tensionsBangladesh seeks India's stance on planned Hasina speechStatus of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

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