The Lahore Metro Bus Service has been completely suspended for Tuesday due to the observance of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh), as thousands of mourners and pilgrims gather across the city.

While metro bus operations remain closed throughout the day, the Orange Line Metro Train and Speedo bus services continue to operate normally to facilitate commuters.

Authorities have temporarily shut down the entire Metro Bus route, with all stations remaining closed for the whole day.

The suspension has been implemented to ensure smooth movement of chehlum processions and provide enhanced security during the religious events.

However, commuters can continue to use the Orange Line Metro Train, which is operating according to its normal schedule.

Similarly, all Speedo bus routes remain fully operational and available for passengers across Lahore.

Main chehlum procession

The city's main chehlum procession is scheduled to begin from Haveli Alif Jah, with thousands of mourners expected to participate.

Alongside chehlum, Lahore is also witnessing large gatherings for the annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (Data Ganj Bakhsh), prompting authorities to implement extraordinary security arrangements.

Comprehensive security plan

Lahore Police have assumed full responsibility for the security of mourners and pilgrims participating in both religious events.

According to the security plan, 41 religious gatherings (majalis) and 12 processions will take place across the city on 20 Safar, said the DIG (operations).

To ensure public safety, more than 10,000 Lahore police officers and personnel have been deployed across the city.

The deployment includes 15 superintendents of police (SPs), 50 sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), and 175 SHOs and inspectors overseeing security operations.

In addition, 8,279 police officers, including 849 upper subordinates, have been assigned to duty across Lahore.

Authorities have deployed 508 lady police officers to conduct security checks and facilitate women pilgrims attending the gatherings and processions.

Police have also assigned additional personnel at langarkhanas and sabeels (milk distribution points) to manage the expected rush of devotees.

Snipers, barricades, CCTV monitoring

As part of the security strategy, snipers have been positioned on high-rise buildings located along the route of the main chehlum procession.

Police have also blocked 324 streets connected to the procession route using barbed wire, containers and barriers to control movement and prevent security breaches.

Meanwhile, the Safe City Authority is continuously monitoring the procession route through its surveillance network as well as private CCTV cameras.

DIG Operations issues security directives

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran directed all officers and personnel to remain fully alert and maintain close surveillance of any suspicious activity throughout the day.

He also instructed officers deployed at elevated positions to wear bulletproof jackets while performing their duties.

According to Faisal Kamran, all officers and personnel will remain at their assigned posts until the conclusion of the processions and the safe dispersal of mourners.