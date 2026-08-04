Famous Indian actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his roles in the films ‘Ghajni’ and ‘Lagaan’, has passed away aged 74.

Indian media reports stated that the actor was suffering from cancer and had been receiving treatment in hospital for the past month.

His manager Siddharth Tiwari told the media that Pradeep Rawat’s cancer had returned and become more serious. The actor passed away a few hours ago.

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife and son Vikram Aditya. Actor Yashpal Sharma, who worked with him in ‘Lagaan’, shared a picture of Rawat on Instagram and paid tribute to him.

Rawat began his acting career by playing the role of Ashwatthama in BR Chopra’s famous historical television serial ‘Mahabharat’, which brought him nationwide recognition.

He later moved into films and became a popular choice for negative roles because of his deep voice and powerful performances.

He was widely praised for his role as the fearsome villain in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Ghajni’, as Deva in ‘Lagaan’, and for his performances in ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and the South Indian hit film ‘Sye’.