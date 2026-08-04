A new video shared by Sannia Ashfaq, digital influencer and former wife of Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim, has gone viral on social media, prompting speculation that she may be preparing to start a new chapter in her personal life.

The bridal-themed post has led to mixed reactions online, with some users congratulating her on a possible second marriage, while others believe the video is related to her modelling career.

Sannia Ashfaq shared a video on Instagram in which she appeared in a traditional red bridal dress paired with elegant Kundan jewellery.

In the video, she asks the person accompanying her, "How am I looking?", to which the response is, "Looking my Dulhan (bride)."

Adding to the speculation, Sannia captioned the post: "Start of a New Chapter in Life – Alhamdulillah."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

The caption quickly caught the attention of followers, many of whom interpreted it as a hint that she may have remarried.

Fans react with congratulations and curiosity

Following the post, social media users responded with a wide range of reactions.

Many congratulated Sannia and wished her happiness in what they believed could be the beginning of a new married life.

One fan commented, "I love seeing women healing and glowing after a breakup," while several others prayed that she would move forward happily after the challenges she has faced.

However, not everyone was convinced the video was related to marriage.

A number of users suggested that the bridal shoot could instead mark the beginning of a new modelling or professional chapter, rather than confirming a second marriage.

Sannia remains in spotlight after divorce

Sannia Ashfaq has remained in the public eye over the past several months following her divorce from former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Throughout this period, she has been active on social media, sharing details of her personal experiences and the difficulties she says she faced during and after the end of her marriage.

On several occasions, Sannia alleged that she experienced infidelity, her former husband's second marriage, pressure over property-related matters, and other personal hardships before and after the divorce.

She also claimed that she was left to care for their family while she was pregnant with another child.

Sannia has further alleged that Imad Wasim had a relationship with Nyla Raja, whom she described as his girlfriend during their marriage.

Recent claims spark debate online

More recently, Sannia shared another video in which she alleged that her former husband forced her to terminate one of her pregnancies.

The allegation generated widespread discussion on social media and kept the influencer in the public spotlight.

While her latest bridal video has reignited public interest in her personal life, Sannia has not officially confirmed whether the post relates to a second marriage or another milestone, leaving fans to continue speculating.