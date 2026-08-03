A case has been registered at Shalimar Police Station against former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai, and several others over a protest in Islamabad's F-10 sector that allegedly involved road blockades, forced shop closures, vandalism, and attacks on police and media personnel.

An Anti-Terrorism Court later handed former senator Mushtaq Ahmed and another accused over to police on a three-day physical remand to further investigate the case.

According to the first information report (FIR), around 400 to 500 people participated in the protest in Sector F-10. Police alleged that protesters blocked the road, disrupting traffic and bringing vehicular movement in the area to a standstill.

The FIR further states that protesters allegedly forced shopkeepers to shut down their businesses during the demonstration.

Vandalism and attacking media vehicle

The police claimed that protesters refused to disperse despite repeated warnings from law enforcement officials.

According to the FIR, demonstrators allegedly attacked and vandalized a media vehicle during the protest.

Police also alleged that the protesters resisted officials, damaged government vehicles, and pelted stones at law enforcement personnel, resulting in injuries to several police officers.

Following the incident, Shalimar Police registered a case against Mushtaq Ahmed, Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai, and several others.

According to police, the FIR includes charges under anti-terrorism provisions as well as other sections of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act.

The investigation is being carried out by Islamabad Police.

Court grants three-day physical remand

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed and another accused, Daniyal, were produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad. The accused appeared before Duty Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen, where the prosecution sought a 30-day physical remand.

During the hearing, prosecutors told the court that they needed custody of the accused to recover a vehicle and weapons allegedly connected to the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted three-day physical remand of Mushtaq Ahmed and the co-accused, handing them over to police for further investigation.

Police said the investigation into the F-10 protest is ongoing and that further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the remand period.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the allegations related to the protest, including road blockades, property damage, and attacks on officials and media personnel.