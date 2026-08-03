Heavy rains and floods battered parts of southern India over the ​weekend, killing at least 11 and ‌displacing thousands in the state of Kerala, and setting off a landslide that killed at least ​three in neighbouring Karnataka, authorities and news ​reports said.

The death toll in rain-related ⁠incidents rose to 11 by Sunday and ​nearly 7,700 people were evacuated to around 275 ​relief camps across Kerala, a state government minister said.

Kerala's Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Monday ​he would be meeting district officials ​to review relief camp arrangements. On Sunday, he said ‌clean-up ⁠operations had begun in flood-affected areas.

The state is likely to see strong winds and moderate rainfall in some areas on Monday, the ​state's disaster ​management authority ⁠said.

Heavy rains also forced closures of many schools across the state, ​while the government postponed a state-level ​teacher ⁠recruitment exam.

In the northern neighbouring state of Karnataka, heavy rains triggered a landslide that ⁠killed ​a couple and their son ​on Saturday, newspaper The Hindu reported.