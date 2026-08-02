Professional wrestling fans are gearing up for WWE SummerSlam 2026, which will be held over two nights for the first time in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium, bringing one of WWE's biggest annual shows to Minnesota for a historic weekend.

SummerSlam 2026 start time





The event follows the same schedule on both nights:

Kickoff show: 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT)

Main card: 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT)

Where is SummerSlam 2026 taking place?





SummerSlam 2026 is being hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE Executive Vice President Chris Legentil described the venue as a "world-class" stadium with a passionate wrestling fan base, saying the company is excited to bring a two-night SummerSlam to the city.

How to watch SummerSlam 2026 live





United States: ESPN

International markets: Netflix

Fans outside the US can stream both nights live through Netflix in supported regions.

Match card





One of the headline matches announced for SummerSlam 2026 is:

Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Additional matches are expected to feature WWE's top Raw and SmackDown superstars across both nights.

Minnesota prepares for wrestling weekend





Local officials have also planned fan-focused events around the city to celebrate the occasion.

Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said the goal is to make the SummerSlam experience accessible for fans of all ages through community activities and entertainment throughout the weekend.