Veteran American actor Vincent Pastore, best known for portraying Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in The Sopranos, has died at the age of 80.

According to Deadline, Pastore was found dead at his home in the Bronx, New York, on Saturday after a neighbour discovered him. A family friend said the actor's manager had been unable to reach him for three days before his body was found.

The friend added that Pastore had spoken to his driver by phone on Friday night.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Career spanning film and television





Born on July 14, 1946, Pastore became widely recognised for his role as mobster Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in HBO's acclaimed crime drama The Sopranos.

Over a career spanning several decades, he appeared in numerous films, including Mickey Blue Eyes, Riding in Cars with Boys, Shark Tale, Serving Sara, Revolver, Deuces Wild and This Thing of Ours.

His television credits included Law & Order, Gotti, Witness to the Mob, General Hospital, Cyberchase and The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Co-stars pay emotional tributes





Following news of his death, several of Pastore's The Sopranos co-stars shared heartfelt tributes.

Edie Falco, who played Carmela Soprano, told Page Six: "It's an awful loss. So unexpected. Vinnie was always so full of life."

Michael Imperioli, who portrayed Christopher Moltisanti, wrote: "This is a hard one for us. It seems like I've known Vinny forever. Vinny was a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always."

Lorraine Bracco described Pastore as "such a funny and charming man... just a beautiful soul. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Dominic Chianese, who played Corrado "Junior" Soprano, also paid tribute, writing: "We lost a friend today. Paying respect and sending love in tribute. You were a gem, Vinnie."

Pastore's family has not yet announced funeral arrangements.