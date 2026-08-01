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Seven PIA passengers arrested for damaging plane window, ruckusIPP capacity payments continue to drive high electricity billsForeign investors return to Pakistan Stock Exchange after 23 monthsTrump orders fresh US strikes on IranPakistan welcomes Gaza peace progress, vows support for Palestine stateArshad Nadeem out of Commonwealth Games title raceCommonwealth Games: Fatima Zahra becomes Pakistan’s first female boxer to win medalPetrol price drops by Rs0.12 per litre, diesel by Rs0.66Bilawal terms Pakistan Army as nation’s red lineTrump claims Iran’s military capabilities 'severely weakened'

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