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Saudi Arabia unveils Red Sea maritime defence coalition planAbdul Aleem Khan backs administrative reforms, proposes dividing provincesGold price in Pakistan jumps Rs3,000 per tola - July 31, 2026Trump announces Hamas disarmament agreementNishan-i-Imtiaz approved for newly promoted Gen Aamer RazaWhat's behind the rush for Trump's Patriot Passport?Pakistan's telecom taxes highest in region: ADB reportIs Apple about to make the biggest change to MacBooks since 2021?Pocket-sized DJI camera gets dual lenses, pro-level video featuresAnthropic reveals three AI security incidents during internal evaluations

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