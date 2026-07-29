Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual misconduct by four women in a BBC investigation, with the alleged incidents dating from 2002 to 2016.

The women claim they were teenagers when they encountered Leto, who was in his 30s and 40s at the time. Their allegations include sexual assault, statutory rape, grooming and threats of sexual violence.

According to the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, a total of 10 women shared their experiences, with nine speaking publicly for the first time.

The BBC said it corroborated parts of several accounts through messages, photographs and conversations with friends and relatives who were told about the incidents at the time.

Allegations span more than a decade





One woman alleged she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom in Las Vegas when she was 17.

Another woman claimed Leto threatened her with sexual assault after she was invited to what she believed would be a group gathering, only to find herself alone with him in a hotel room.

A third woman alleged she had a sexual relationship with Leto when she was 17 in California, where she said the age of consent was 18.

Another woman accused Leto of grooming her when she was 16, alleging he made repeated sexually explicit phone calls and later attempted to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she refused.

The documentary also includes accounts from additional women who alleged they received sexually explicit phone calls from Leto while they were teenagers.

Former crew members raise concerns





Two former members of Thirty Seconds to Mars' crew told the BBC they were uncomfortable with the way teenage girls were allegedly invited backstage or to locations where the band was staying or recording.

They said crew members were sometimes instructed to invite young female fans or models backstage after concerts.

Leto has not responded to BBC allegations





The BBC said it repeatedly contacted Jared Leto regarding the allegations but received no response.

The report notes that similar allegations have surfaced publicly in previous years. In 2025, nine women accused Leto of sexual impropriety in an article published by Air Mail. Leto denied those allegations at the time.

Leto, 54, is an Academy Award-winning actor known for films including Dallas Buyers Club, Fight Club, Blade Runner 2049 and Suicide Squad. He is also the lead singer of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.