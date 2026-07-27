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Iran says will halt strikes as long as US bombing pause holdsIran confirms indirect talks with US through Pakistan, Qatar, OmanPakistan thwarted over 400 cyberattacks in 2026, calls for AI lawKhawaja Asif says Kashmir status can't be changed by rhetoricPakistan condemns Indian minister's remarks on KashmirDar reaffirms Pakistan's support for UN, multilateralismOil tanker attacked in Red Sea; vessel hits sea mine in HormuzMQM-P calls for 28th Constitutional AmendmentWest Indies bundle out for 311 in first innings against PakistanIran vows to give befitting response to Ukrainian attack

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