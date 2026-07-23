Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is personally overseeing a major redesign of Prime Video, placing artificial intelligence at the centre of the streaming platform as the company seeks to strengthen its AI credentials.

According to a Reuters report, the internal project, codenamed "Lighthouse," aims to showcase Amazon's AI capabilities to more than 200 million Prime Video users through personalised recommendations, conversational search and an overhauled home screen.

The initiative reportedly began after Bezos expressed dissatisfaction during an internal presentation last year, believing the proposed Prime Video update failed to highlight the company's AI capabilities.

As a result, Prime Video executives scrapped their original plans and began work on the AI-focused redesign.

AI-powered experience





The new interface is expected to use AI to better understand users' viewing preferences and generate tailored recommendations.

Among the features under consideration are AI-generated recommendation tiles suggesting categories such as "1980s action movies" or "Christmas romantic comedies", alongside voice-powered search capabilities.

Amazon is also exploring deeper integration of its generative AI-powered Alexa assistant into Prime Video's search functions.

The traditional search option and promotional banners highlighting new releases and live sports are expected to remain part of the interface.

Testing underway





Amazon has already begun testing early versions of the redesign with a limited group of users, although the final interface has not yet been decided.

The company may revise features based on user feedback, technical performance and commercial considerations.

Part of broader AI strategy





The Prime Video overhaul forms part of Amazon's wider effort to improve its standing in artificial intelligence, an area where rivals including OpenAI and Anthropic have gained significant momentum.

Amazon has committed approximately $200 billion in capital expenditure this year, primarily to expand its AI infrastructure and technologies.

Despite stepping down as Amazon's chief executive in 2021, Bezos remains actively involved in key strategic projects, with sources saying he continues to receive regular updates on the Prime Video redesign.

Prime Video currently ranks as the fourth most-watched streaming service in the United States, behind YouTube, Netflix and Disney+, according to Nielsen data.