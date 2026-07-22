England batter Joe Root has returned to the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI batting rankings for the first time in five years, while Pakistan's Babar Azam has climbed one place to sixth in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Root moved up four places to eighth after playing a key role in England's first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 2018.

The experienced right-hander remained unbeaten throughout the three-match series, scoring 76, 99 and 74, underlining his consistency in England's middle order.

Another England batter, Ben Duckett, surged 11 places to joint-19th after scoring a record 141 at Lord's, the highest individual ODI score at the historic venue.

Pakistan players gain ground





Among Pakistani players, Babar Azam improved one place to sixth in the ODI batting rankings.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also registered gains in the bowling rankings, climbing to seventh and 20th, respectively.

India stars remain near the top





Despite losing the ODI series to England, India's top-order batters retained strong positions in the rankings.

Captain Shubman Gill remains second, just one rating point behind New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who continues to lead the ODI batting rankings with 802 rating points.

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma narrowed the gap on teammate Virat Kohli after his century against England and remains third, while Kohli occupies fourth place.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer climbed two spots to 13th after his half-century in Cardiff.

Bowlers' rankings





Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan retained his position as the world's No. 1 ODI bowler.

England pacer Jofra Archer climbed two places to third, while New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner moved up to fourth after an impressive series against the West Indies.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie entered the top 10 after taking five wickets in the fourth ODI against New Zealand.

India's Axar Patel, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, England all-rounder Sam Curran, and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell also made notable gains following recent performances.

T20I rankings





The ICC also released updated Men's T20I rankings.

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan reached a career-best 20th position after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Teammate Saif Hassan climbed to 27th, while Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett reached a career-high ninth place.

Among bowlers, Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain improved to 19th and 25th, respectively, while Zimbabwe left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava jumped to a career-best 32nd after claiming eight wickets in the series.

The latest rankings reflect recent performances across international cricket, with several players rewarded for strong displays ahead of a busy international calendar.