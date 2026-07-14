Spain forward Lamine Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday with confidence, calmness and a message of unity ahead of Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semi-final against France.

As Spain chase a place in the final, the teenage sensation insisted football should unite people rather than divide them.

Ahead of Spain's showdown with France, Lamine was asked about former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's controversial comment that France were a great team but "did not have any French players."

The Barcelona star, whose father is Moroccan and mother is from Equatorial Guinea, chose to focus on football's ability to bring people together.

"Tomorrow we'll play a brilliant match but if football serves any purpose it's to bring people together," Lamine told reporters.

"France and Spain are examples of integration. That's what football is all about: integration. Not talking about what someone else has said."

His measured response reflected the maturity of a player who continues to thrive under the global spotlight despite being only 19 years old.

Birthday celebrations before biggest match of career

Lamine arrived at the pre-match press conference wearing an extravagant diamond necklace, revealing it was a birthday gift to himself. Despite the celebrations, he described Tuesday's World Cup semi-final as "the most important match of my life."

The Spain winger also brushed aside concerns about his tournament scoring record after netting only once so far.

"Every tournament is different," he said. "I'm not worried about having scored just one goal in the World Cup so far. We're winning."

"I've seen World Cups where Spain were knocked out, and so far that hasn't happened. I hope to keep playing matches so I can score."

Lamine predicted an entertaining contest against France.

"It's going to be a great match. A match that everyone was hoping would happen. Both teams will attack and defend. It's sure to be a very evenly matched game."

Little brother becomes unexpected fan favourite

Away from the football pitch, Lamine also spoke about his three-year-old brother, Keyne, who has become an unexpected attraction during Spain's World Cup campaign after repeatedly entertaining television audiences.

"My brother doesn't realise," Lamine said. "He does what he does at home, and when the camera focuses on him, he gets up to mischief."

"I like it when people like him. It's fun to see him on screen."

Coach tells Lamine to enjoy the occasion

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he has encouraged Lamine to embrace the moment rather than feel burdened by the occasion.

"I've told him there is no need to worry – let him enjoy himself," De la Fuente said. "I'm sure Lamine's great World Cup day is still to come. I hope it's tomorrow and, if not, then in the final, if we can get there."

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The teenager entered the tournament while recovering from a hamstring injury suffered after converting a penalty for Barcelona in late April. Since then, he has gradually regained form, scoring one goal but yet to register an assist.

Spain expect very different France this time

Spain defeated France 5-4 in last year's UEFA Nations League semi-final, although De la Fuente admitted the dramatic match exposed weaknesses after Spain nearly surrendered a 5-1 lead during the closing stages.

"We learn a lot from those matches, as they will have done," he said.

"We will try to repeat the scenarios where situations were favourable to us and not the others."

The Spain coach described Tuesday's encounter as a clash of "antagonistic styles" and warned his players about France's dangerous counter-attacking ability.

France's attacking stars demand special attention

De la Fuente said Spain's coaching staff had thoroughly analysed France's attacking threats, including Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

"We've analysed them very, very thoroughly," he explained. "They have players of exceptional calibre, but so do we."

"The key is to impose our own characteristics and style, and to neutralise the opposition. That's football. The more balanced side is usually closer to winning, although that's no guarantee."

He also believes France are an even stronger side than the one Spain defeated in 2025.

Despite France coach Didier Deschamps suggesting Spain are favourites, De la Fuente dismissed the label as meaningless.

"Being told you are favourites or not means nothing," he said.

"We are both great teams, like in the other semi-final (England vs Argentina). I don't understand why people say such things because whether we're the favourites or not is completely irrelevant."

Spain determined to seize rare opportunity

De la Fuente, who jokingly described himself as "very romantic" and admitted he enjoys the music of Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias, said his final message to the players would focus on enjoying an opportunity that may never come again.

"I tell the players that we need to enjoy ourselves; we're in a situation that might never happen again."

"We need to be ourselves and be wary of the opposition's strengths. We absolutely must believe we want to go through. We'll give it our all to reach the final."

With a place in the FIFA World Cup final at stake, Spain enter the semi-final hoping their youthful stars, experienced leadership and possession-based football can once again overcome a formidable French side.