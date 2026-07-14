Spain and France are preparing for a mouthwatering FIFA World Cup semi-final, with both teams confident their style of play can secure a place in the final. While Spain want to control possession and dictate the tempo, France insist they will not surrender the ball without a fight.

Spain winger Alex Baena acknowledged the attacking quality of France's formidable frontline, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and either Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola.

Despite respecting France's firepower, Baena said Spain's objective is to make their opponents focus on defending rather than attacking.

"The four up front are having a great tournament and we will have to keep an eye on them. But we will try to make them watch us more than we watch them," Baena told reporters.

He added that Spain's greatest strength is controlling possession.

"Our strength is having the ball, having a lot of possession to attack and to make sure they attack us as little as possible. Hopefully, tomorrow it will be like that too."

Spain successfully used the same approach when defeating Didier Deschamps' side in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals and the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in 2025.

However, Baena warned that previous victories would not guarantee success.

"It is true that we come from two matches in which we beat them, and that suited us, but every match is a world of its own. They are having a spectacular tournament."

Spain deal with demanding travel schedule

Spain have also faced a much tougher travel schedule than France throughout the tournament.

The Spanish squad chose Chattanooga, Tennessee, as their group-stage base despite no World Cup matches being played there. As a result, they have travelled across three different time zones and covered approximately 16,000 kilometres more than France.

France, meanwhile, have remained based in Boston throughout the tournament and will only leave the Eastern Time Zone for the first time ahead of the semi-final.

Full-back Pedro Porro played down concerns over fatigue.

"From the outside you see it, but in our day-to-day life we travel up and down and we don't see the kilometres we do. We have been able to recover for this match."

Baena admitted the heavy travel had taken its toll.

"It is true that we are a little tired from so much travel. We have travelled much more and done more kilometres than them and, in the end, when you get close to the end, you notice it a bit."

Despite the physical challenge, he said the squad remained highly motivated.

"I think we are all fine, with a lot of excitement and a lot of desire. It is respect for one of the best teams in the tournament and in the world. We hope it will be a very, very even match and that it will be decided by small details."

France ready for midfield battle

France coach Didier Deschamps dismissed suggestions that his team would sit back and rely only on counter-attacks. While acknowledging Spain's ability to dominate possession and press aggressively, Deschamps said France also need control of the ball.

"Spain can apply a lot of pressure, but we are also a team who need the ball. There will be a battle for control."

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery echoed his coach's confidence, saying France possess the flexibility to adapt during the match.

"Spain have great quality on the ball. We have the qualities to attack quickly on the counter, to keep possession ourselves and to defend well."

He added that the match itself would determine which tactical approach France ultimately adopt.

Tchouameni returns to strengthen France

France have received a major boost with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni returning to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Real Madrid midfielder last played in France's 3-0 Round of 32 victory over Sweden on June 30 before missing the wins over Paraguay and Morocco.

Deschamps confirmed Tchouameni is available, although he has not fully recovered.

"For the last match, the risk was too high. He is better today, although we cannot say he is 100% recovered."

"His last game was two weeks ago, but that is not prohibitive. The important thing is that he is available."

His return gives France an experienced holding midfielder capable of protecting the defence, competing physically and helping the team play through Spain's pressing game.

France have several midfield options

Deschamps could also retain the midfield trio that defeated Morocco, with Manu Kone partnering Adrien Rabiot while Warren Zaire-Emery remains another option.

The midfield battle is expected to play a decisive role as Spain seek to dominate possession and tire opponents by constantly switching play across the pitch.

France full-back Jules Kounde believes Les Bleus must keep the ball themselves to prevent Spain from settling into long spells of control.

France are chasing a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final appearance, and Deschamps believes adaptability has been key to their consistency.

"When you are a coach, the key word is adaptation," he said. "Football is not an exact science, but preparation and planning are always important, right down to the smallest detail."

He also dismissed comparisons with previous defeats against Spain. "There are no particular lessons. There was one truth in those matches, with the players who were present on both sides at that time."

"The players are different now and they are not necessarily at the same level of form."

"Spain won those two matches, so congratulations to them, but what interests me is tomorrow's game."

Mbappe leads France's attack despite injury concern

France's attack continues to revolve around tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who is managing a minor ankle injury ahead of the semi-final.

However, the outcome may ultimately depend on whether France's midfield can prevent Spain from monopolising possession while providing enough service to Mbappe and the rest of the attacking line.

With two contrasting football philosophies set to collide, the Spain-France semi-final promises to be decided by control of midfield, possession and the finest of margins.