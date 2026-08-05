Lightning strikes killed at least 14 people in India's mineral-rich eastern state of Jharkhand, police said, the latest deaths linked to annual monsoon rains that unleashed floods and landslides elsewhere.

Farm workers amid crops in open fields ⁠accounted for most of the 10 dead in the state's Giridih district, police said.

Tuesday's lightning strikes - a common feature of monsoon rainstorms - also injured at least seven, they added.

On Wednesday, India's weather office forecast widespread rainfall in the state ⁠over the next few days.

Jharkhand saw more than 200 deaths in 2025, mainly attributed to "lightning associated with thunderstorms", the India ⁠Meterological Department said in January.

This year's torrential rains brought intense floods in India's rugged northeastern ⁠state of Assam, killing nearly 90, while 15 died in the southern ⁠state of Kerala, where rains displaced thousands from their homes.