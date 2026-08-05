The federal government approved on Wednesday the immediate release of 150,000 metric tonnes of wheat and a subsidy of Rs22 billion following a request from Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain.

The chief minister raised concerns over the wheat subsidy budget during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He requested that the subsidy should continue and that wheat supplies should reach the region without delay.

Amjad Hussain said the decision would help meet the food requirements of about two million people.

He added that the government regarded the provision of basic necessities to the public as its highest priority and would continue to raise all matters of public interest effectively with the federal government.