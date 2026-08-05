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US lifts sanctions on three entities linked to Iran's IRGCCentre releases wheat, subsidy for GBPakistan need 75 runs to beat West Indies after Sajid's brillianceNA session summoned for Aug 17 after AJK election schedule changePakistan, Denmark sign MoU for strategic energy cooperationPakistan, Iran push to achieve $10bn bilateral trade targetSherry Rehman calls for end to state violence in occupied KashmirDraft Hormuz proposal could give Iran greater oversight of Gulf shippingMohamed Salah agrees deal with Turkish club TrabzonsporNDMA warns of urban flooding, rising water levels

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Centre releases wheat, subsidy for GB | SAMAA TV