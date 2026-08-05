Pakistan need only 75 runs to beat West Indies after dismissing the hosts for 117 in their second innings.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan and Ali Usman claimed four wickets each to bowl West Indies out and leave Pakistan on the verge of victory.

Sajid finished the match with eight wickets, producing another decisive spell to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

Kavem Hodge was the top scorer for West Indies with 34 runs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Roston Chase made 17 runs each, while Shai Hope scored 15 and Amir Jangoo added 13. Brandon King did not bat because of injury.

Sajid made the early breakthrough when Chanderpaul was trapped leg before wicket for 17 after a successful review confirmed the umpire's decision.

He then bowled Amir Jangoo for 13 before dismissing Shai Hope leg before wicket for 15. Sajid completed his four-wicket haul when Jayden Seales was given out leg before wicket without scoring.

Ali Usman removed Hodge for 34 after Pakistan successfully reviewed an on-field decision. He later dismissed Roston Chase, who returned a simple catch to the bowler, before bowling Kemar Roach for nought.

Mohammad Ali claimed the wicket of Justin Greaves, who was bowled for three.

Ali Usman completed the innings when Shamar Joseph was caught by Mohammad Rizwan for nine, leaving West Indies all out for 117.