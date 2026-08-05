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Lahore ASI rape case: Police probe important facts omission from FIRPM Shehbaz orders Privatization Commission reforms within one monthGovt plans single-bank payment system for Hajj 2027Govt freezes ad hoc relief allowances for employeesRs5 sales tax imposed on each unit of electricity. See detailsGold prices in Pakistan see massive hike - Aug 05, 2026PPP not leaving coalition, govt to complete term: Tariq FazalRussian missile barrage kills 17 in Kyiv, destroys logistics hubsPakistan seize control of second Test as Sajid Khan shinesPakistan announce 22-member squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup

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