The National Assembly Secretariat has officially declared the National Assembly seat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Malik Iqbal Channar vacant following his death earlier this month.

The vacancy was notified through an official notification issued by the Secretary of the National Assembly.

According to the notification, the National Assembly seat was declared vacant due to the death of Malik Iqbal Channar on August 1.

The decision formally recognizes the vacancy in accordance with parliamentary procedures following the passing of the sitting member.

Also Read: PML-N MNA Channar passes away after prolonged illness

Channar was elected to the National Assembly on a PML-N ticket from NA-168 Bahawalpur. He served as the constituency's representative in the lower house of Parliament until his death.

Secretariat issues notification

The secretary of the National Assembly issued the official notification confirming that the NA-168 seat has been declared vacant.

The notification marks the completion of the initial parliamentary process following the lawmaker's passing, paving the way for the constitutional procedure to fill the vacant seat.