Folk and Sufi singer Basit Naeemi continues to build a growing audience while remaining committed to preserving the country's rich musical heritage.

By blending traditional musical influences with modern ways of reaching listeners, he aims to ensure that the country's cultural legacy remains relevant for younger generations.

Naeemi believes that folk and Sufi music form an integral part of Pakistan's cultural identity. Despite his rising popularity, he says his primary goal is to inspire young people to appreciate these traditional art forms and keep them alive for future generations.

Looking ahead, the singer plans to introduce Pakistan's folk traditions to even wider audiences around the world. He says he remains dedicated to promoting traditional music while preserving the values and cultural heritage that have shaped his artistic journey.

Born on January 1, 1989, in Saudi Arabia and now based in Dera Ismail Khan, Naeemi developed a passion for music at an early age.

During his school years, he regularly participated in cultural programmes, performing na'ats, poetry and songs, which helped nurture his talent and confidence on stage.

Inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Naeemi found his greatest inspiration in the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, whose powerful performances left a lasting impression on him. He often spent hours singing along to Khan's recordings, tapping rhythms on school desks and nearby surfaces as he practised and refined his musical instincts.

To strengthen his skills, Naeemi received formal musical training under Sahibzada Muhammad Naeem, Khalid Mahmood and Akhtar Muneer. Their mentorship helped him develop vocal discipline, technical expertise and a deep appreciation for Pakistan's folk and classical music traditions.

Breakthrough success

Like many artists, Naeemi's journey to recognition came gradually before reaching a broader audience. His breakthrough arrived with the release of 'Kamla Yaar Ta Wat Yaar' and 'O Medi Shan Dhola', songs that gained popularity both in Pakistan and abroad.

Over the years, Basit Naeemi has expanded his catalogue with songs, including 'Kamla Yaar Ta Wat Yaar', 'O Medi Shan Dhola', 'Aa Asaday Hal', 'Ishq Pinaya Hey', 'Akh Tedi Yaar', 'Jaan Jee', and 'Mashallah Mashallah'.

His music draws from folk, classical, Saraiki and Sufi traditions, enabling him to connect with audiences across different regions while preserving the authenticity of Pakistan's traditional musical heritage.