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Pakistan bag first away Test win by thumping West IndiesTrade deficit rises 25.17% in first month of fiscal yearSanaullah rejects Naqvi’s remarks; says parliamentary system remains intactUS lifts sanctions on three entities linked to Iran's IRGCCentre releases wheat, subsidy for GBPakistan need 75 runs to beat West Indies after Sajid's brillianceNA session summoned for Aug 17 after AJK election schedule changePakistan, Denmark sign MoU for strategic energy cooperationPakistan, Iran push to achieve $10bn bilateral trade targetSherry Rehman calls for end to state violence in occupied Kashmir

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Trade deficit rises 25.17% in first month of fiscal year | SAMAA TV