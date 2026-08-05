The Pakistan’s trade deficit recorded a significant increase of 25.17 per cent during the first month of the ongoing fiscal year, reaching $3.94 billion in July.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the trade deficit stood at $3.15 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year. The statistics authority reported that exports in July rose by 9.54 per cent on an annual basis to $2.93 billion. However, imports recorded an 18 per cent increase during the same period, reaching $6.88 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports increased by 31 per cent in July compared with June, rising from $2.24 billion to $2.94 billion. Imports saw a slight decline of 0.17 per cent during the same period, falling to $8.88 billion.

The monthly trade deficit declined by 15.22 per cent and stood at $3.94 billion in July.





