Adviser to the prime minister, Rana Sanaullah said that Mohsin Naqvi’s statement was meaningless and lacked context.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme ‘Nadeem Malik Live’, he questioned which system was being referred to after Mohsin Naqvi said that the system had collapsed.

Sanaullah said Pakistan has a parliamentary democratic system and the federation exists because of the Constitution. He added that the judiciary and executive should perform their roles according to the Constitution.

He said Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks about administrative units may relate to the creation of new provinces. He said no one opposes administrative units, provinces and an empowered local government system for resolving public issues, but any change must come under the Constitution.

Rana Sanaullah said administrative units would be created within the existing system and not outside it. He said the country’s founders prepared the 1973 Constitution after reaching the conclusion that a parliamentary democratic system was better for Pakistan.

He said those supporting a presidential system could move towards it, but the country would continue under a democratic system. He said Pakistan was not following a hybrid model and that mutual respect between political and military leadership had brought respect for the country internationally.

Rana Sanaullah said the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments were necessary. He said Mohsin Naqvi would be asked which businessman provided funds of Rs50 crore to whom.

He praised Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him a national hero, and said the Field Marshal had brought honour to the nation through the ‘Marka-e-Haq’. Rana Sanaullah said he did not agree with Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks.

He said businessmen were present at the event where Mohsin Naqvi made the statement and that he respected them. He added that if the party had not taken a decision regarding the remarks, the matter would have been viewed differently.

Sanaullah said the Bahria project was not functioning and Malik Riaz was no longer in a position to return to Pakistan. He said the system had not collapsed and the country had controlled terrorism in the past and would do so again.

He said the Azad Kashmir elections were held in a transparent manner, with a 53 per cent turnout in 13 Mirpur seats and millions of people taking part. He added that in nine Muzaffarabad seats, Pakistan Peoples Party won four seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won five.

Rana Sanaullah said the banned action committee aimed to stop elections in Azad Kashmir. He alleged that the supporters of ‘Sindoor Two’ wanted the elections delayed, adding that if elections had not taken place in Azad Kashmir, the agenda linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sindoor Two’ would have succeeded.