A high-level Somali defence delegation visited Pakistan, where the Somali Defence Minister held important meetings with Pakistan’s senior military leadership.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Somali defence minister met the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The meeting covered regional maritime security, bilateral defence cooperation and professional matters.

During the meeting, the Somali Defence Minister praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in regional security.

The Somali delegation also met Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, where matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed.

The Pakistan Air Force expressed its commitment to increasing institutional cooperation with the Somali Air Force. Both sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-Somalia defence cooperation and professional relations.

The Somali defence minister appreciated the professional skills and operational capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening defence ties.