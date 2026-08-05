Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has clarified his earlier statement, saying he still believes that the system has suffered damage, but his remarks were not a charge sheet against the government.

Naqvi said he was referring to the failure of an 80-year-old system and only highlighted its weaknesses. He said his statement was not intended as criticism of the government.

He said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, would complete its constitutional five-year term. He suggested that a third-party audit of all ministries should be conducted to assess their performance and bring facts before the public.

The interior minister said his parliamentary attendance was around 70 per cent. He added that the Prime Minister works 14 to 16 hours daily and better results could be achieved if an effective system and full support were available.

Naqvi said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recorded a significant increase in revenue, diplomatic achievements were made, and several reforms were introduced despite current challenges.

He said some elements wanted to create differences between him and the Prime Minister, but such efforts would not succeed. He added that the government remained stable and would complete its constitutional term.