Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad called for effective international cooperation against terrorism and an end to 'double standards'.

Pakistan has presented its clear stance at the United Nations Security Council, raising concerns over terrorism threats from Afghanistan and the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the UN Security Council, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the threat of terrorism was continuously taking new forms. He said terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan remained a major challenge to regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani envoy said effective actions by Pakistan had caused serious damage to Daesh Khorasan, but the group remained active in Afghanistan. He urged the Taliban to prevent Afghan territory from being used by the TTP, BLA and other terrorist groups for activities against Pakistan.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad called on the international community to adopt a joint strategy against terrorist financing and activities carried out through drones, artificial intelligence, social media and cryptocurrency.

He also raised the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the Security Council, referring to the Indian actions of August 5, 2019. He said the measures taken there were an example of state terrorism.

The Pakistani representative said counter-terrorism efforts should not be used to suppress legitimate movements for the right to self-determination. He stressed the need to end double standards in the global fight against terrorism, reform the United Nations sanctions system and ensure effective cooperation against all terrorist groups.