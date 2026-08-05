Pakistan defeated the West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test to level the two-match series 1-1 after a dominant bowling display and a calm chase in the final innings at the Queen's Park Club in Port of Spain in Trinidad.

West Indies were dismissed for 117 in their second innings, leaving Pakistan a target of 75 runs. Sajid Khan and Ali Usman took four wickets each as Pakistan’s bowlers wrapped up the West Indies innings quickly.

Pakistan reached the target with 77 for two in 23.3 overs. Babar Azam finished the match with an unbeaten 24, including two sixes in the final over, while Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 24.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique played a key role in Pakistan’s first innings with a career-defining 160 runs. Babar Azam added 88 as Pakistan posted 387 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 344.

For West Indies, Justin Greaves top-scored with 73 and Roston Chase made 70 in the first innings. However, Pakistan’s bowlers kept control in the second innings, with Sajid Khan and Ali Usman leading the attack.

The victory marked Pakistan’s first Test win away from home in three years and ended a difficult period in overseas Test cricket. The result also levelled the series after West Indies won the opening match.





