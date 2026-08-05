The federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs4.45 per litre and reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2 per litre under the daily petroleum products price adjustment system.

The new petrol price stands at Rs333.01 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel is set at Rs383.86 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) issued the notification, with the new prices coming into effect from August 6.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government had reduced the prices of petrol and diesel in a fresh announcement issued on Tuesday.

The price of petrol had been reduced by Rs3.39, bringing it down to Rs328.56 per litre. The price of diesel has also been reduced by Rs4.07, bringing it down to Rs385.86 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had issued a notification regarding the revised prices of petroleum products.





