—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
Petrol price rises by Rs4.45; diesel falls by Rs2 per litrePakistan seeks joint action against terrorism, end to 'double standards'Mohsin Naqvi says criticism was aimed at system flaws, not govtSomali defence minister holds talks with Pakistan military leadershipPakistan, Japan resolve to bolster development cooperationPakistan bag first away Test win by thumping West IndiesTrade deficit rises 25.17% in first month of fiscal yearSanaullah rejects Naqvi’s remarks; says parliamentary system remains intactUS lifts sanctions on three entities linked to Iran's IRGCCentre releases wheat, subsidy for GB

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

Petrol price rises by Rs4.45; diesel falls by Rs2 per litre | SAMAA TV