Georgina Rodriguez has shared a powerful message about self-acceptance after facing online criticism over her appearance, saying she hopes to teach her children that a person's value is never determined by their looks or the opinions of strangers.

The 32-year-old model and influencer posted the message on Instagram after comments about her physique surfaced following photos of her in a swimsuit aboard a boat.

"I love my curves," Rodriguez wrote, adding that her body, like every woman's, will continue to change over time.

She said she wanted her six children—especially her three daughters—to grow up believing that self-worth is based on character rather than physical appearance.

"A person's worth can never depend on their physical appearance or the opinions of strangers."

Rodriguez also credited her fiancé, Cristiano Ronaldo, for sharing those values as a father and role model.

Ronaldo voices support





Ronaldo publicly supported Rodriguez's message, praising her character and achievements.

"You don't live off your image. You live off who you are," he wrote, describing her as a loving mother, a successful woman and someone who lives with compassion.

Wedding speculation continues





The social media post comes amid renewed speculation about the couple's wedding plans.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been together since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid and have built a family together over the past decade.

While online reports have suggested the pair could marry soon, neither Rodriguez nor Ronaldo has publicly confirmed any wedding date.

Rodriguez remains active in the fashion world and recently attended major international events, including the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.