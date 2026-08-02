Three people were killed and at least 21 others injured when a homemade bomb exploded outside an upscale Italian restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian authorities said.

According to police, the blast occurred shortly before 8:00pm local time near the Balzi Rossi restaurant at Kudrinskaya Square, one of Moscow's iconic Stalin-era skyscrapers.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said an unidentified woman attempted to enter the restaurant but was stopped by a security guard. Moments later, the explosive device she was carrying detonated.

State news agency RIA reported that the woman, the security guard and a restaurant customer were killed in the blast.

Police said at least 21 people sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken for medical treatment.

Investigation underway





Heavily armed law enforcement officers sealed off the area following the explosion as investigators began examining the scene.

Authorities have not identified the victims or announced any suspects. They also have not said who may have been responsible for the attack.

The restaurant had reportedly been closed to the public on Saturday because it was hosting a private event.

Possible remote detonation





Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, reported that investigators are considering the possibility that the explosive device was detonated remotely.

According to the report, the bomb may have been intended to target guests seated on the restaurant's outdoor terrace, and the woman carrying the device may not have known it contained explosives.

The report has not been officially confirmed by Russian authorities.

The explosion comes as Russia remains on heightened security alert more than four years into its war with Ukraine. Earlier this year, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced enhanced protection measures for senior military officials following a series of assassinations and attempted attacks that Moscow blamed on Kyiv.