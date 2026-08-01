Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by their three children for a rare public family appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

Using their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, William and Catherine attended the Games as the final weekend of competition got underway. They watched the netball match between Australia and Jamaica from the stands, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The outing also marked another public appearance for the royal family's youngest child, Prince Louis, who has increasingly accompanied his parents to official engagements.

Princess Kate debuted a new look for the occasion, wearing a dark racing green cashmere jacket by Ralph Lauren.

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Beyond the sporting action, the family visited Wales House, where the Prince and Princess of Wales met Team Wales athletes and their families to offer encouragement ahead of the closing stages of the Games.

Prince Louis first took part in an official public engagement during the celebrations surrounding the coronation of King Charles III in 2023, when he joined members of the royal family in the "Big Help Out" community initiative.

The appearance underscored the Prince and Princess of Wales' continued support for Commonwealth athletes while giving spectators a rare opportunity to see the family together at a major international sporting event.