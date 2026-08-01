The pilot of a US Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighter ejected safely before the aircraft crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the military said.

The Marine Corps said the pilot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for evaluation and treatment after the aircraft went down near the San Diego air base. It did not immediately disclose what caused the crash.

Television footage from the scene showed thick black smoke rising from the wreckage in an open dirt field as military personnel and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. White fire retardant covered parts of the crash site while emergency crews continued their response.

The crash also sparked a nearby vegetation fire, according to Candace Hadley, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire Department. She said firefighters responded to the scene but referred further questions about the incident to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

A witness said two military aircraft were approaching the runway when one of them appeared to slow dramatically at low altitude. He said the pilot ejected when the aircraft was about 100 feet above the ground, with the parachute deploying moments before the jet crashed.

The F-35B, the short takeoff and vertical landing variant of the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 Lightning II, is operated by the US Marine Corps for missions from amphibious assault ships and austere airfields.

The Marine Corps said the circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation.