Chelsea have been fined £10 million ($13.4 million) by the English Football Association (FA) after admitting to 74 historical breaches of its regulations, while successfully avoiding a suspended Premier League points deduction on appeal.

The breaches were voluntarily self-reported by the club following its takeover by US investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022.

According to the FA, an independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction until June 30, 2027, alongside the £10m fine.

However, Chelsea appealed the points sanction, and an independent Appeal Board overturned the suspended deduction following a further hearing.

Registration ban remains suspended





Although Chelsea avoided losing points, the club will remain subject to a suspended two-window player registration ban until June 30, 2027.

The FA said the admitted breaches related to regulations governing third-party investments, work with intermediaries, and other compliance matters.

The governing body added that the £10 million fine is final and will be directed towards grassroots football initiatives across England.

Club cites cooperation





In a statement, Chelsea said it had self-reported potential historical rule breaches to all relevant regulators in 2022.

The club said it had worked "openly and transparently" throughout the investigations, voluntarily providing thousands of documents to assist regulatory authorities.

Latest in a series of sanctions





The latest punishment follows other financial and sporting sanctions imposed on Chelsea over historical compliance issues.

In March, the Premier League club received a record £10.75 million ($14.4 million) fine for separate breaches of league regulations.

Chelsea were also handed a one-year first-team transfer ban, suspended for two years, as well as an immediate nine-month ban on academy player transfers.

The West London club have won six English league titles, most recently in 2017, and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2012 and 2021.