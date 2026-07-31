Former AC Milan and Italy captain Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66, his former club announced on Friday.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is," the Italian club said in a statement.

Baresi, who served as AC Milan's honorary vice president after retiring from professional football, underwent surgery last year to remove a pulmonary nodule and had been receiving treatment under the care of a cancer specialist.

One-club legend





Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, Baresi spent his entire 20-year playing career with AC Milan, making more than 700 appearances between 1977 and 1997.

He won six Serie A titles and three European Cups with the Rossoneri, captaining the club for 15 seasons during one of the most successful periods in its history.

Following his retirement in 1997, AC Milan retired his iconic number 6 shirt, making him the first player in the club's history to receive the honour.

World Cup winner and Italy captain





Baresi was a member of Italy national football team's 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and later captained the Azzurri to the 1994 World Cup final in the United States.

Although Italy lost the final to Brazil in a penalty shootout, Baresi was widely praised for returning from knee surgery to play the entire 120 minutes just 25 days after the operation.

He earned 81 international caps and became renowned for his intelligence, composure and ability to organise the defence.

Redefined defending





During AC Milan's dominant era under coaches Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello, Baresi formed one of football's greatest defensive units alongside Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Mauro Tassotti.

His exceptional reading of the game and leadership helped perfect Milan's famous high defensive line and offside trap, contributing to the club's 58-match unbeaten Serie A run that earned the team the nickname "Gli Invincibili" (The Invincibles).

Baresi is widely remembered as one of the defining defenders of his generation and a symbol of loyalty, having remained with AC Milan through two relegations before leading the club back to domestic and European glory.